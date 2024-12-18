JD Rucker Show
Liz Cheney, Government Waste, and ANOTHER Drone Theory
Liz Cheney, Government Waste, and ANOTHER Drone Theory

Liz Cheney is in big trouble... at least by House GOP standards. They called for an investigation into her for her shenanigans on the J6 Committee. Will anything come from it? Probably not. Government waste in Afghanistan is through the roof. On top...
Dec 18, 2024
Liz Cheney is in big trouble... at least by House GOP standards. They called for an investigation into her for her shenanigans on the J6 Committee. Will anything come from it? Probably not.

Government waste in Afghanistan is through the roof. On top of all that, here's another drone theory that makes a lot of sense... plus another 18 theories to consider. All of this and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

