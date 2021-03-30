JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson: Why is the military under Joe Biden going 'woke'?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:52
-44:52

Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson: Why is the military under Joe Biden going 'woke'?

There is no such thing as a social justice warfighter. Unfortunately, the Biden administration didn't get that memo and now the many leaders in the various branches of military seem to be more focused on being "woke" than defending the nation. Retired...
JD Rucker
Mar 30, 2021
Share

There is no such thing as a social justice warfighter. Unfortunately, the Biden administration didn't get that memo and now the many leaders in the various branches of military seem to be more focused on being "woke" than defending the nation. Retired Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson joined us today to discuss that, California politics, and the increasing threat of China.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker