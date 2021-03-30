There is no such thing as a social justice warfighter. Unfortunately, the Biden administration didn't get that memo and now the many leaders in the various branches of military seem to be more focused on being "woke" than defending the nation. Retired Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson joined us today to discuss that, California politics, and the increasing threat of China.
Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson: Why is the military under Joe Biden going 'woke'?
Mar 30, 2021
