Two weeks ago, Lt. General Thomas McInerney took the first jab from a Covid vaccine after being advised to do so by his doctor. But before taking the second, he received a phone call from another doctor who warned him not to get round two. Since then, he has met with doctors, scientists, and high-level contacts who have sent him down a trail of discovery. What he has found is shocking.
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney: The Covid vaccines are a national security threat
Two weeks ago, Lt. General Thomas McInerney took the first jab from a Covid vaccine after being advised to do so by his doctor. But before taking the second, he received a phone call from another doctor who warned him not to get round two. Since then,...
Mar 30, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post