There are always bombshells to be dropped whenever Lt. General Tom McInerney comes on a show and today was no exception. He discussed how the Chinese Communist Party in conjunctions with other nations and the Democratic Party are engaging in "hybrid warfare" against the United States. You won't want to miss this interview.
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney: 'We are in World War III. We did not have a pandemic... we had a biological attack'
Mar 25, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
