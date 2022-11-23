Maricopa Election Judge and Whistleblower Michele Swinick Details How We Finally Stop the Steal

As I've noted on previous shows ever since Election Day, the first domino that may finally fall to expose massive, widespread voter fraud in our nation is Arizona. It seems to be right there with Pennsylvania as the states where the Uniparty Swamp stuck their necks out the furthest in order to steal elections. If we can get either state to tell their tales, we might finally have an opportunity to take back our country from the corruption that we've experienced for decades.



Show host Michele Swinick was an election judge in Maricopa County on Election Day. She has been blowing the whistle ever since and will explain on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show how we can fight back and bring the truth to light.



To stop the steal, go here: https://savemyfreedom.substack.com/p/how-they-stole-the-midterms-in-arizona