"I want people to understand that they have to rip the duct tape off their mouth and they have to speak the truth no matter how uncomfortable it is."
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants people to 'speak the truth no matter how uncomfortable it is'
"I want people to understand that they have to rip the duct tape off their mouth and they have to speak the truth no matter how uncomfortable it is."
Sep 10, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post