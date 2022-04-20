Media Suppressing Blockbuster Story of Pilot Who Had Heart Attack IN MIDAIR

MyPillow Code: NOQ



If Covid-19 and the vaccines didn't exist today, news of a commercial airline pilot having a heart attack in midair would be national news. Every corporate media outlet would be investigating it, finding out of the pilot had preexisting health problems, asking airlines what protocols they have in place for such circumstances, and using fear porn to warn the people that they may not be safe in the not-so-friendly skies.



In the age of Covid, "inexplicable" heart attacks in otherwise young and healthy people are summarily ignored because they KNOW that it was almost certainly the Covid jabs that caused the problem. That's a narrative they refuse to entertain and have put forth a concerted effort to suppress all stories that could even insinuate that the jabs aren't "safe and effective."



This is why we're so adamant about broadcasting stories like the one below by Ethan Huff from Natural News. It's an absolute blockbuster, but corporate media is aggressively ignoring it. An American Airlines captain, Robert Snow, had a heart attack in midair. He blames the jabs, as he should. But nobody would pick up his story in corporate media so he turned to "alternative media." Now, we're getting the truth out there. I covered it in my most recent episode of The Midnight Sentinel.