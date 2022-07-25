The reason the Liberal World Order has its tentacles in so many arenas is simple. Against one existential threat, we can easily prevail. But when we're faced with what we believe to be disparate challenges, we're being divided as they attempt to conquer us. Recognizing that everything is tied together is important as we move forward to save this world and preserve American exceptionalism against the powers-that-be.
Medical Tyranny, Wokeness, and Economic Collapse Are All Tied Together by the Liberal World Order
The reason the Liberal World Order has its tentacles in so many arenas is simple. Against one existential threat, we can easily prevail. But when we're faced with what we believe to be disparate challenges, we're being divided as they attempt to...
Jul 25, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post