JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Medical Tyranny, Wokeness, and Economic Collapse Are All Tied Together by the Liberal World Order
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:30
-55:30

Medical Tyranny, Wokeness, and Economic Collapse Are All Tied Together by the Liberal World Order

The reason the Liberal World Order has its tentacles in so many arenas is simple. Against one existential threat, we can easily prevail. But when we're faced with what we believe to be disparate challenges, we're being divided as they attempt to...
JD Rucker
Jul 25, 2022
Share

The reason the Liberal World Order has its tentacles in so many arenas is simple. Against one existential threat, we can easily prevail. But when we're faced with what we believe to be disparate challenges, we're being divided as they attempt to conquer us. Recognizing that everything is tied together is important as we move forward to save this world and preserve American exceptionalism against the powers-that-be.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker