What does race have to do with it? That's the question that conservative Christian activist Melissa Tate asks in her new book, Choice Privilege. It's a direct rebuttal to the concepts of Critical Race Theory and the Cultural Marxism that is engulfing this nation through Black Lives Matter and other leftist organizations.
Melissa Tate offers an antidote to Critical Race Theory
What does race have to do with it? That's the question that conservative Christian activist Melissa Tate asks in her new book, Choice Privilege. It's a direct rebuttal to the concepts of Critical Race Theory and the Cultural Marxism that is engulfing...
Apr 02, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post