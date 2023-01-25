Mike Pence has classified documents at his home. Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to clean house. And the Deep State is making its moves. All of this and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Mike Pence, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Failing Deep State
Mike Pence has classified documents at his home. Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to clean house. And the Deep State is making its moves. All of this and more on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Jan 25, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post