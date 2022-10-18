Fighting the World Economic Forum is very different from fighting companies or even governments. They are nebulous and so entrenched in multiple aspects of our lives that it's challenging to isolate tangible actions we can take. Millionaire activist Matt Gubba joined me today to discuss ways we really can fight against this existential threat to society and prevent The Great Reset from seeing the light of day.
Millionaire Matt Gubba Explains How We STOP the WEF and The Great Reset
Fighting the World Economic Forum is very different from fighting companies or even governments. They are nebulous and so entrenched in multiple aspects of our lives that it's challenging to isolate tangible actions we can take. Millionaire activist...
Oct 18, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post