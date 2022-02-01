JD Rucker Show
Mindy Robinson Refuses to Give Up on the Truth About the Las Vegas Massacre
Feb 01, 2022
For all intents and purposes, the American people have followed the FBI's lead and moved on from the Las Vegas Massacre. It's been over four years since Stephen Paddock killed 60 people and injured over 400 from his perch at Mandalay Bay, and there are still many more questions than answers.

But one patriot has dedicated a lot of time to not only exposing the truth about the attack, but also the subsequent coverup by law enforcement and politicians. It's this coverup that has made conspiracy theorists across the country question the official narrative, even as limited as it is. The powers-that-be know a lot more than they're telling us, and there seems to be little hope of finding more without the help of people like Mindy Robinson.

We caught up with Robinson for an interview on The Midnight Sentinel shortly after she dropped her documentary about the attack. It was both enlightening and entertaining as she explained the pushback she's been getting from people in power.

