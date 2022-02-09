Laptop from Hell: https://noqreport.com/hunter
Since its release, NY Post columnist Miranda Devine's book has been referenced by hundreds of news stories surrounding Hunter Biden. The book, titled "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," goes into detail about not only the infamous laptop, but also her investigation surrounding the Biden family's numerous improprieties.
But all of it's fodder if there is no action taken. And while taking down Hunter and "Uncle Jim" would be nice, the real target for any investigation must be "the Big Guy" if there's to be anything more than embarrassment to the regime. On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I asked Devine about the prospects for an investigation into Joe Biden and her response was encouraging.
Miranda Devine's Book Will Be Used as a Roadmap for Republicans to Investigate Joe Biden
