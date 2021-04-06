Natasha Crain explains how to contend with the non-Biblical worldview rising in the church

American Christians have enough to contend with from the secular world, but there is a rising embrace of secular tenets within the church itself. According to author and podcaster Natasha Crain, only 10% of the population actually believes in a Biblical worldview. She offers ways Christians can reverse this trend in America.
