by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge

(Zero Hedge)—In a move blending speculative finance with science fiction, Tuttle Capital has filed plans to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on what it describes as "reverse-engineered alien technology." The proposed UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF, which would trade under the ticker symbol UFOD, aims to invest in companies with potential...

by Rumble

Genesis Gold Group: https://rumblegold.com - 800-200-4653 - Is there still gold in Fort Knox? Both President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk have indicated they are going into Fort Knox to find the truth. Many of us have speculated that instead of solid gold, there is only gold-plated tungsten in the vaults. If that's the case, the economic carnage we're about to experience will be unprecedented…

by Breitbart

President Donald Trump suggested that the federal government “should take over Washington, D.C.” and govern it, citing how there was “too much crime, too much graffiti” and too many homeless encampments, according to several reports. Jake Sherman, the founder of Punchbowl News shared words that Trump had told reporters while...

by Jacob Burg, The Epoch Times

(The Epoch Times)—President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Feb. 19 directing all agencies to identify any federally funded programs that provide financial assistance to illegal immigrants and “take corrective actions” to ensure funds to states and localities “will not be used to support sanctuary policies or assist...

by The Epoch Times

Texas lawmakers have filed a bill that could make the state the first in the country to establish a government-backed cryptocurrency investment fund. Senate Bill 21, introduced by Republican State Sen. Charles Schwertner, would establish the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to invest in cryptocurrency. The bill’s language suggested that the...

by Wallace White, DCNF

(DCNF)—Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly moving to gut billions of dollars from the Pentagon’s budget, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote to senior Pentagon leadership Tuesday that he wanted an 8% reduction in the defense budget in each of the next five years,...

by Just The News

Delta Airlines is offering $30,000 to each passenger onboard the flight that crashed at the Toronto Pearson airport on Monday, landing and flipping upside down. None of the 80 passengers and crew died from the crash, but 21 people were injured, and only one of those is still hospitalized as...

by Dallas Express

(Dallas Express)–The month-old Department of Government Efficiency led by billionaire Elon Musk has saved American taxpayers $55 billion, according to the latest update from the group. Its ‘Wall of Receipts’ on its new website catalogues where the department has made cuts and how much those cuts are worth. The biggest...

by End Times Headlines

Forever 21, the prominent fast-fashion retailer, is preparing to shutter approximately 200 additional stores as it approaches a potential second bankruptcy filing, which could occur as early as next month. This move comes as the company struggles to find a suitable buyer for its remaining operations; without one, the entire...

by The Epoch Times

Elon Musk showed interest in an innovative way of showing the country the savings his Department of Government Efficiency is making. Musk posted on the X platform on Tuesday, saying he would “check with the president” about a proposal to send $5,000 checks to every American using money saved by...

by Wayne Allyn Root

We’ve been robbed. Our tax money has been looted, stolen, and wasted. Beyond the imagination of most Americans. But not beyond my imagination. Mohammed Ali once said, “It ain’t bragging if you can back it up.” Well, I can back it up. I’ve spent the past decade on my TV...

by Ireland Owens, DCNF

(DCNF)—In spite of recent reports claiming that Republicans regret voting for President Donald Trump, several recent surveys reveal that his approval ratings have been higher during his second term than in his first term. In recent weeks, reports have surfaced citing Trump voters who reportedly feel “guilty” and “regretful” over...