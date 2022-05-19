JD Rucker Show
New Food System Will Stop at Nothing to Control You
JD Rucker
May 19, 2022
This topic is such an important one to patriots across the country that I felt compelled to make it the topic for the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. So few Americans have any idea how controlled our food systems are. Even fewer Americans are aware of the nefarious plans to use this control of the food systems to control the people themselves.


We are standing by the precipice as a nation. While some are focused on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, others are being bombarded with real news that's consequential but not necessarily imperative. It's ludicrous, for example, that the U.S. government is no sending $40 billion in "aid" to Ukraine, not just because it's a slap in the face to taxpayers but because those who voted for it are well aware that most if not all of that money will be wasted without helping a single Ukrainian. If anything, that money will actually hurt Ukrainians by prolonging the war.

It's an important topic and both conservative and alternative news outlets are right to cover it, but they need to make room for coverage of topics like the one I'm sharing today by Dr. Joseph Mercola. He nails the topic as best he can. It's challenging because there are simply so many moving parts that it's extremely challenging to disseminate it all without making it convoluted. That's one of the reasons I covered it in my podcast. Through whatever medium people prefer, we need to get the word out as quickly as possible.

