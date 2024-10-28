JD Rucker Show
Nicole Shanahan Makes the Best Ads for MAGA and MAHA
Nicole Shanahan Makes the Best Ads for MAGA and MAHA

The excitement about a likely Trump victory is building. Americans are waking up, or so it appears. Will the UniParty Swamp muster enough voter fraud to steal this election? On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into the momentum...
Oct 28, 2024
The excitement about a likely Trump victory is building. Americans are waking up, or so it appears. Will the UniParty Swamp muster enough voter fraud to steal this election?

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into the momentum following Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden. We also looked at the most ludicrous police story we've ever heard coming out of Minneapolis.

Throughout the episode, we played ads made by the MAHA Alliance and Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's former running mate and currently the best ad creator this political season.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
