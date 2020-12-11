What happens when you combine gaslighting with begging the question? You get the ludicrous framing by Democrats and mainstream media that somehow President Trump and his allies are trying to "overturn" an election that is righteously being challenged.
Nobody's trying to 'overturn' the election. We're CORRECTING fraudulent results.
Dec 11, 2020
