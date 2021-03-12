JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Now that Democrats are going after guns, what's next in their crosshairs? An interview with Cam Edwards
Now that Democrats are going after guns, what's next in their crosshairs? An interview with Cam Edwards

Democrats passed legislation in the House to add more restrictions to our Second Amendment rights. This was just a glancing blow, but one that should concern patriotic Americans. What's next on their gun-grabbing agenda? We asked Cam Edwards from...
JD Rucker
Mar 12, 2021
Democrats passed legislation in the House to add more restrictions to our Second Amendment rights. This was just a glancing blow, but one that should concern patriotic Americans. What's next on their gun-grabbing agenda? We asked Cam Edwards from Bearing Arms and the Second Amendment Foundation for his thoughts on the future.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
