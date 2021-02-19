Democrats generally circle the wagons around their own. This is why it's so significant that many Democrats are turning against their former hero, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, based on his horrific Covid-19 responses. On today's show we talked about this, a waitress who was fired over not wanting the vaccine, and Antifa antics turning uglier in Seattle.
NY Democrats move to kick Andrew Cuomo off his Wuhan Flu pedestal
Feb 19, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
