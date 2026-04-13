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NY Jailing Nuns, California's Gubernatorial Shake-Up, and the New Fake AI Jesus

JD Rucker's avatar
JD Rucker
Apr 13, 2026

NY Wants to Jail Nursing Home Nuns for Not Embracing Gender Delusion, and That’s Not the Worst Part - https://conservativeplaylist.com/ny-wants-to-jail-nursing-home-nuns-for-not-embracing-gender-delusion-and-thats-not-the-worst-part/

How Swalwell’s Obliteration Changes the Dynamic in the Gubernatorial Race - https://patriot.tv/how-swalwells-obliteration-changes-the-dynamic-in-the-gubernatorial-race/

An AI False Jesus Is Here and the Gullible Can Talk to It for $1.99 per Minute - https://discern.tv/an-ai-false-jesus-is-here-and-the-gullible-can-talk-to-it-for-1-99-per-minute/

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