NY Jailing Nuns, California's Gubernatorial Shake-Up, and the New Fake AI Jesus

NY Wants to Jail Nursing Home Nuns for Not Embracing Gender Delusion, and That’s Not the Worst Part - https://conservativeplaylist.com/ny-wants-to-jail-nursing-home-nuns-for-not-embracing-gender-delusion-and-thats-not-the-worst-part/

How Swalwell’s Obliteration Changes the Dynamic in the Gubernatorial Race - https://patriot.tv/how-swalwells-obliteration-changes-the-dynamic-in-the-gubernatorial-race/

An AI False Jesus Is Here and the Gullible Can Talk to It for $1.99 per Minute - https://discern.tv/an-ai-false-jesus-is-here-and-the-gullible-can-talk-to-it-for-1-99-per-minute/