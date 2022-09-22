JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
On the Bright Side, Here are Seven Wins for America First Patriots
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:08
-57:08

On the Bright Side, Here are Seven Wins for America First Patriots

It's no secret that I generally have a negative outlook on our prospects as a nation. Between the globalist cabal, the Biden-Harris regime, and the woke army of radical progressives backing both, it's often hard to find tangible victories to give us...
JD Rucker
Sep 22, 2022
Share

It's no secret that I generally have a negative outlook on our prospects as a nation. Between the globalist cabal, the Biden-Harris regime, and the woke army of radical progressives backing both, it's often hard to find tangible victories to give us hope.

This week has seen several victories that point to what I hope is a trend. Is the tide turning? Are we getting closer to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat? Can we turn things around? If the seven stories below are any indication, there's reason to be hopeful.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Report, I explored all seven.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker