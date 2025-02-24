by Liberty Nation

Most Americans have never heard of Ed Martin, but his name will likely be on a lot of people’s lips in the very near future. Martin is the interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia, and he has ruffled the feathers of some Democrats in the nation’s capital,...

by Independent Sentinel

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims his new pledge builds on Apple’s long history of investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing. It will support a wide range of initiatives that focus on artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, and skills development for students and workers nationwide. I don’t think Mr....

by Sponsored Post

In the world of conspiracy theorists — which often collides with the world of America First patriots — the concept of fiat currency has long been anathema. Most still engage with the U.S. Dollar out of necessity but many have considered true value as being held in accumulating investments...

by Western Journal

Various news outlets asked the White House on Feb. 17 to allow the Associated Press to once more attend press events despite its insistence on referring to the Gulf of America as the “Gulf of Mexico.” The Associated Press has continued to use the “Gulf of Mexico” terminology in...

by J.B. Shurk

In writer Taylor Sheridan’s Western series, 1923, there is a great scene in the third episode (which I will paraphrase) when the show’s Montana cattle-ranching family rides into town and finds a man selling futuristic wares on the street. What’s that crazy thing? Well, ma’am, it’s a washing machine. And that? A refrigerator for keeping food...

by Jane L. Johnson, Mises

(Mises)—Most Americans realize that our federal government has, in recent decades, spent so recklessly that it runs ever-increasing annual federal budget deficits (currently nearly $2 trillion) and now sits on over $36 trillion in outstanding federal debt. This spending—overseen by Congress and the Executive branch—has been profligate since the...

by PJ Media

Here’s a hypothetical that, oh, pretty much everyone can relate to: You’ve just shut the door on a tumultuous, chaotic, messy relationship. (Doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship: Could be an intense, demanding friendship or even trauma-bonding in the workplace.) It was one of those exhausting situations where...

by The Blaze

President Trump’s appointment of Paula White as head of the newly established White House Faith Office is the worst decision of his young presidency. I say this as someone who has voted for him three times (in separate elections) and is thrilled with practically everything he has done thus...

by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge

(Zero Hedge)—There are those that say all government aid is a scam in one way or another, and so far the revelations surrounding USAID are proving those people right daily. Democrats and the establishment media, in a bid to muddy the waters and save face, continue to claim that...

by JD Rucker

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino has been named Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, joining Kash Patel who was confirmed as Director last week. President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social: Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of...