What's the point of law enforcement arresting people for committing crimes if county prosecutors are going to give them unlimited get-out-of-jail cards?
Oregon State Police pull out of Portland after prosecutors refuse to prosecute Antifa criminals
What's the point of law enforcement arresting people for committing crimes if county prosecutors are going to give them unlimited get-out-of-jail cards?
Aug 14, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post