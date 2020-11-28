Don't listen to those trying to discourage you about how impossible it is for President Trump to win the election. At this point, it seems impossible for him to lose.
PA, MI, and GA are going to get flipped at a minimum, securing win for President Trump
Nov 28, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
