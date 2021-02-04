JD Rucker Show
Pastor Erwin Lutzer will not be silenced and he explains why no Christian should allow it
Pastor Erwin Lutzer will not be silenced and he explains why no Christian should allow it

From the rise of Cultural Marxism to the political attacks being perpetrated against conservatives and Christians, Pastor Erwin Lutzer from The Moody Church called on Americans to stand up and stop being silenced. He joined us today on NOQ Report and...
JD Rucker
Feb 04, 2021
From the rise of Cultural Marxism to the political attacks being perpetrated against conservatives and Christians, Pastor Erwin Lutzer from The Moody Church called on Americans to stand up and stop being silenced. He joined us today on NOQ Report and discussed his latest book, "We Will Not Be Silenced: Responding Courageously to Our Culture's Assault on Christianity." Compliance with the "woke" left will not be rewarded by cancel culture. It's time for Americans to fight back or be silenced forever.

