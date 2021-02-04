From the rise of Cultural Marxism to the political attacks being perpetrated against conservatives and Christians, Pastor Erwin Lutzer from The Moody Church called on Americans to stand up and stop being silenced. He joined us today on NOQ Report and discussed his latest book, "We Will Not Be Silenced: Responding Courageously to Our Culture's Assault on Christianity." Compliance with the "woke" left will not be rewarded by cancel culture. It's time for Americans to fight back or be silenced forever.
Pastor Erwin Lutzer will not be silenced and he explains why no Christian should allow it
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
