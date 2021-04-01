Our nation is under attack from multiple fronts. Unfortunately, some of those fronts are right here among us as domestic enemies are joining with foreign foes to take the United States down. We talked to Pastor Sam Jones about his new book, Five Ways to Kill a Nation, and how he believes we can stop it from happening. We also had TWO news updates today, one from The Two Mikes and one from Bearing Arms editor Cam Edwards.
Pastor Sam Jones describes 5 ways to kill a nation... and how we stop it from happening
Apr 01, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
