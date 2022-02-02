Paul Craig Roberts Warns Americans About the Jabs

MyPillow Promo Code: JDR



To say that Dr. Paul Craig Roberts is a polymath would not be an exaggeration. He has expertise in economics, foreign affairs, and a wide range of political topics that he has accumulated through a long history of excellence. But over the past few months, his focus has been on China in general and the Wuhan Flu in particular.



In today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Dr. Roberts joined us to explain that the conspiracies aren't all just theories. There is tangible data to demonstrate the hideous origins of Covid-19 as well as the advancement of the agenda through the so-called "vaccines."



We intended to cover a multitude of topics, but let's face it. Right now, Americans are most focused on their diminishing financial prospects under the Biden regime, and Covid-19 is a driving factor in our economic demise. It's on everyone's mind whether they admit it or not, so Dr. Roberts spent his time with me discussing so much in that regard. Even in well over an hour, we barely scratched the surface.