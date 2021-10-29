Peter Navarro Drops Bombshell About First Time He Met Anthony Fauci and How He Cost Hundreds of Thousands of Lives

Pre-order Peter Navarro's new book "In Trump Time" before its release next week: https://noqreport.com/navarro



Peter Navarro was one of only three people worked for President Trump from the beginning of his 2016 campaign all the way through to the end of his first term. He was tasked with many important duties, including convincing the coronavirus task force in the early days to support the President's travel ban.



In his first meeting with the task force on January 28, 2020, Navarro went in as the voice of the President to make them see the light about the proposed travel ban from China. This was long before most in DC were taking the disease seriously; Nancy Pelosi famously called on people to come celebrate in Chinatown to prove how "racist" the travel ban was.



The only member of the task force Navarro didn't know was Anthony Fauci. Within two minutes after meeting him, the two were in a shouting match. Fauci kept repeating that "travel bans don't work" even though it's clear now that the President's unpopular move saved American lives. But something else happened that day as Navarro revealed in an interview on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show where he discussed his upcoming book, "In Trump Time."



"What was so significant about that day wasn't just the fact that he was so wrong about the travel ban," Navarro said. "It was on that very same day, and here's some breaking news for you, on that very same day he had received an email from a Scripps scientist who told him that this virus from Wuhan was likely genetically engineered."



The various batches of emails to and from Fauci that were released over the summer confirm that gain-of-function research in Wuhan was a real concern of many involved, including Fauci himself. But he and his cohorts attempted to cover up the likelihood that Covid-19 was developed, instead claiming that it came from people eating bat soup.



"At that point, JD, Fauci knew beyond any shadow of a doubt that he might well be responsible for that virus," Navarro continued. "Why do I say that? Here are the facts and evidence."



It has been long speculated and now backed up by evidence that Fauci and his colleagues funded gain-of-function research and lied about it. Mainstream media continues to protect him, which is why so few Americans are even aware of the unambiguous evidence against Fauci, but the truth is out there for those who seek it.



"Wuhan. The virus came from Wuhan," Navarro said. "It appeared yards from this place right here [pointing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology]. Fauci knew that he helped fund the lab.



"He also knew that he lifted the ban on these gain-of-function experiments which basically allow crazy people like Fauci's guy, Peter Daszak, to turn harmless bat viruses into human killers. He knew all that and he didn't say a word to the President, to me, or the task force about it."



This alone should be enough to convict Fauci. He was put on the task force to advise based on all of the information available, but he intentionally withheld information that points to his potential culpability in the entire pandemic debacle. Again, this is in January of 2020, over a month and a half before lockdowns and other protocols were initiated.



"If we had known then then what we know now, and he should have told us — this was the big lie of omission — I could have saved hundreds of thousands of Americans," Navarro said. "We would have adopted a completely different strategy."



It was this "lie of omission" that Navarro believes is Fauci's most egregious and deadly lie, which is saying a lot considering how often he has lied to everyone over the past two years. His crimes continue to be revealed and yet he is under the protection of the powers-that-be who control the media and now the White House.



"So yes, Tony Fauci lied to Rand Paul and to Congress," Navarro continued. "He deserves to be convicted of lying to Congress in an orange jumpsuit. But the bigger, far more dangerous lie, was, JD, this lie of omission at the dawn of the pandemic."



With all the bumbling and failure associated with the Biden-Harris regime, the fact that they continue to prop up lying mass murderer Anthony Fauci may be their most damaging mistake.



