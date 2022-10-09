JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Plandemic Bombshell: China Started Stockpiling PPE Months BEFORE Covid Bioweapon Release
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:00
-18:00

Plandemic Bombshell: China Started Stockpiling PPE Months BEFORE Covid Bioweapon Release

Read more: https://americafirstreport.com/plandemic-bombshell-china-started-stockpiling-ppe-months-before-covid-bioweapon-release Over the last two years, China has been accused of hoarding various items conspicuously ahead of shortages. For...
JD Rucker
Oct 09, 2022
Share

Read more: https://americafirstreport.com/plandemic-bombshell-china-started-stockpiling-ppe-months-before-covid-bioweapon-release

Over the last two years, China has been accused of hoarding various items conspicuously ahead of shortages. For example, they started hoarding over half of the world's supply of grains two years before the current food crisis that's spreading across the globe. But arguably the most damning evidence that they at least know about and may be directly involved with the various crises the world faces is their stockpiling of personal protective equipment (PPE) several months BEFORE the first indication that Covid-19 was in the wild.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker