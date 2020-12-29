This comes down to a simple question. Does Vice President Mike Pence have the determination, willpower, and guts to act on his conscience or will he make the politically expedient move?
Politics vs Faith: Which will drive Mike Pence's actions on January 6th?
Dec 29, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
