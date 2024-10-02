JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Ports Closed, Israel Attacked, and the Regime Flounders
Ports Closed, Israel Attacked, and the Regime Flounders

The anticipated strike on our Eastern and Gulf ports is in effect and the economy is already showing signs of buckling. Meanwhile, Iran launched a massive attack against Israel. Through it all, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are busy doing nothing at...
JD Rucker
Oct 02, 2024
The anticipated strike on our Eastern and Gulf ports is in effect and the economy is already showing signs of buckling. Meanwhile, Iran launched a massive attack against Israel. Through it all, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are busy doing nothing at all.

October is already starting with a bang and so far nothing surprising has occurred.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
