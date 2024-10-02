Ports Closed, Israel Attacked, and the Regime Flounders

The anticipated strike on our Eastern and Gulf ports is in effect and the economy is already showing signs of buckling. Meanwhile, Iran launched a massive attack against Israel. Through it all, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are busy doing nothing at all.



October is already starting with a bang and so far nothing surprising has occurred.



We finished off with Jonathan Rose from Genesis Gold Group - https://rumblegold.com - 800-200-4653 - to discuss how all of this is going to affect the economy.



