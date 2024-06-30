For months I've been saying Joe Biden would not be the nominee. During that time, I've called on others to focus on Democrats and the UniParty Swamp instead of constantly bashing Biden. Sadly, I've found myself unable to resist hitting Biden myself... until now.
With it looking like he might drop out (if they can get Taco Jill Biden to play ball), this could possibly be the final show I do with Pinocchio Joe as the main topic. Welcome to The JD Rucker Show.
https://rumblegold.com
https://preparewithbeef.com
https://prepperbarnow.com
Possibly My Final Biden Show
For months I've been saying Joe Biden would not be the nominee. During that time, I've called on others to focus on Democrats and the UniParty Swamp instead of constantly bashing Biden. Sadly, I've found myself unable to resist hitting Biden myself......
Jun 30, 2024
For months I've been saying Joe Biden would not be the nominee. During that time, I've called on others to focus on Democrats and the UniParty Swamp instead of constantly bashing Biden. Sadly, I've found myself unable to resist hitting Biden myself... until now.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post