If there was one concern going into the final day of the Republican National Convention, it's that it wouldn't meet expectations with so much hype following the first three epic days. That concern melted away early and never came back.
Post-RNC analysis: President Trump awesomed all over the place
If there was one concern going into the final day of the Republican National Convention, it's that it wouldn't meet expectations with so much hype following the first three epic days. That concern melted away early and never came back.
Aug 28, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post