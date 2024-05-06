We've known from the beginning the the "protests" by Pro-Palestine groups across college campuses were coordinated and heavily funded. Now we have confirmation that these anti-American actors have been trained for months.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we also unearth a video declaring Sharia Law is around the corner, plus Missouri America First patriots got a win before the RINOs struck back at their convention.
Protesters Trained, RINO Betrayals, and Sharia Law Coming - The JD Rucker Show
May 06, 2024
The JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
