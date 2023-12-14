Punishing Woke Brands Isn't Enough — They Must Be Destroyed

During three different segments of today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we came across full-blown wokeness that must be eliminated. Unfortunately, some believe that simply punishing them is enough to make them change.We will never end wokeness as long as the radical left inflicts more damage to a brand than the right.Stories covered today:
https://www.newsweek.com/kid-rock-bud-light-thrive-1851429
https://www.theblaze.com/news/dana-white-patriots-bud-light
https://discern.tv/globalist-sales-pitch-biometric-digital-ids-make-flying-easier/
https://revolver.news/2023/12/steve-doocy-floats-outrageous-new-plan-to-stop-trump-and-his-cohosts-quickly-shoot-him-down/
https://www.dossier.today/p/world-economic-forum-demands-35-trillion
https://discern.tv/as-attacks-on-real-meat-ramp-up-prepper-beef-company-prepares-to-add-freeze-dried-bison-to-the-mix/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/ammo-prices-are-set-spike-due-world-wide/
https://thefederalist.com/2023/12/14/10-naughty-bureaucrats-brands-and-buffoons-who-deserve-coal-in-their-stockings-this-year/
Share this post