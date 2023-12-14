JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Punishing Woke Brands Isn't Enough — They Must Be Destroyed
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:01:08
-2:01:08

Punishing Woke Brands Isn't Enough — They Must Be Destroyed

During three different segments of today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we came across full-blown wokeness that must be eliminated. Unfortunately, some believe that simply punishing them is enough to make them change.We will never end wokeness as...
JD Rucker
Dec 14, 2023
Share

During three different segments of today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we came across full-blown wokeness that must be eliminated. Unfortunately, some believe that simply punishing them is enough to make them change.We will never end wokeness as long as the radical left inflicts more damage to a brand than the right.Stories covered today:

  • https://www.newsweek.com/kid-rock-bud-light-thrive-1851429

  • https://www.theblaze.com/news/dana-white-patriots-bud-light

  • https://discern.tv/globalist-sales-pitch-biometric-digital-ids-make-flying-easier/

  • https://revolver.news/2023/12/steve-doocy-floats-outrageous-new-plan-to-stop-trump-and-his-cohosts-quickly-shoot-him-down/

  • https://www.dossier.today/p/world-economic-forum-demands-35-trillion

  • https://discern.tv/as-attacks-on-real-meat-ramp-up-prepper-beef-company-prepares-to-add-freeze-dried-bison-to-the-mix/

  • https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/ammo-prices-are-set-spike-due-world-wide/

  • https://thefederalist.com/2023/12/14/10-naughty-bureaucrats-brands-and-buffoons-who-deserve-coal-in-their-stockings-this-year/

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker