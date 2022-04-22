"Random" Spree of Food Processing Plants Burning Down Is Part of the Food Shortage and Depopulation Plan

Sponsor: https://ourgoldguy.com



Let's state for the record right up front what I am very certain is going on. With over a dozen major food processing plants in North America as well as across the globe "randomly" burning to the ground, exploding, or otherwise being destroyed in the last few weeks alone, this is all part of the plan. It is far too frequent to be random.



I would go so far as to say there have been more "random" food processing plants destroyed in the last few weeks than over the course of the previous decade. Judging by news searches that EXCLUDE 2022, it just wasn't very common. Now, it's happening every single week, and often multiple times in the same week.