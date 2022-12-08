Rebuild the America First Movement or Die Trying

Do you remember the Tea Party? The once-powerful loose group of patriots who were fed up with Barack Obama and the Democrats died a much earlier death than most realize. Most thought it was the election of Donald Trump that sent many conservatives back into their day-to-day lives, content that the mission had been accomplished. But as those of us who were paying attention the whole time realized, the Trump victory in 2016 was just an excuse for accepting the death of a movement that had been a shell of itself for a couple of years.



Yesterday's loss by Herschel Walker in Georgia marked the culmination of the plans of the Uniparty Swamp to strike down the ideological successor to the Tea Party: The America First movement. While this movement has many names, most notably "MAGA Republicans," it was no less influential than the Tea Party. The difference is that the America First movement lacked leadership while the Tea Party had too much leadership. The America First movement has lacked direction while the Tea Party went in a dozen different directions at once.



Unfortunately, the America First movement is on life support before it really had time to shine. In the short term, that's horrible news for patriots who are sick of the Uniparty Swamp. But where this goes in the long term will be determined by what happens now in the aftermath of the midterm elections. Will patriots accept that the Republican Establishment has quelled the uprising of people who actually love their country, or will we double and triple our efforts to truly take back our nation?



I'm choosing the latter. If you do as well, the question then becomes how? On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll explore what went wrong in 2022, what challenges we face in rebuilding the movement, and how to overcome them.



Check out our new conservative aggregator, https://discernreport.com