Report: CIA Flying Drones Over Mexico to Hunt for Fentanyl Labs
The New York Times reported Tuesday that the CIA is conducting “secret” drone flights over Mexico to hunt for fentanyl labs.
Report: CIA Flying Drones Over Mexico to Hunt for Fentanyl Labs
by Headline USA
The New York Times reported Tuesday that the CIA is conducting “secret” drone flights over Mexico to hunt for fentanyl labs. Citing unnamed sources, the Times reported that the covert drone program began under the Biden administration, but that Trump is taking it to the next level. The Times report...
Gold Prices Spiked Again: Is It Too Late to Get In?
by Sponsored Post
Gold prices continue to set records seemingly every week, prompting some to ask whether it's too late to get in on the action. We asked Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group, what he thought about the prospects for precious metals prices in the future. "Unless something strange happens, such...
The Signs and Symptoms of Musk Derangement Syndrome
by Liberty Nation
If you believe Trump Derangement Syndrome is a unique, one-off illness, you’re mistaken. The left has someone new to despise: Elon Musk. The brilliant and unusual billionaire some might describe as alien-smart is being mercilessly derided for his role in the Trump administration. Millions appear to be suffering from MDS...
Hegseth Has Tapped Investigators for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘Accountability Will Be Coming’
by Breitbart
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that he has already picked investigators who will look into the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. “We’ve already identified folks that’ll be in charge of that full investigation inside the Pentagon,” Hegseth said in the interview Thursday. “I don’t have a...
Russia Issues Demands to NATO and Ukraine as Peace Talks Kick Off in Saudi Arabia
by Publius
Russian authorities issued stark ultimatums to NATO and Ukraine as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict take shape in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, a senior Kremlin official warned that NATO must halt its military support for Ukraine and withdraw forces from regions Russia claims as its own, or face...
Congress Unmasks Perils of ‘Beijing Biden’ Era: China’s Expanding Mass Espionage Efforts
by Just The News
The revelations made two years ago that Joe Biden’s family sought to cash in on communist China with millions in payments immediately raised concerns about what Beijing got in return. Now, new evidence unearthed by the U.S. House suggests America’s main adversary may have succeeded in launching a mass espionage...
‘Zizian’ Cultists Arrested, Connected to at Least Six Homicides Including a Vermont Border Patrol Agent
by Rudy Blalock, The Epoch Times
(The Epoch Times)—Maryland State Police have arrested two individuals believed to be associated with a cultlike group known as the Zizians, according to a statement released Monday. The primary suspect, Jack LaSota, 34, was taken into custody on Sunday along with Michelle Zajko, 33, a resident of Media, Pennsylvania. Both...
A Look at the Internal ‘Resistance’ Biden’s State Department DEI Fellows Launched Against American Support for Israel
by Washington Free Beacon
A pair of State Department fellowship programs championed by former secretary of state Antony Blinken aimed to "enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce." They also sparked an internal "resistance" against U.S. support for Israel, emails obtained by the Free Beacon's Adam Kredo show. The programs...
‘Morning Joe’ Panelists Give New DNC Chair Chances to Take a Popular Stance on “Cultural Issues”… He Blows It
by Jason Cohen, Daily Caller News Foundation
(DCNF)—“Morning Joe” panelists on Monday provided new Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin with opportunities to take positions aligned with the majority of Americans, but he declined to do so. A Marquette Law School survey conducted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5 found that 63% of adults supported the...
NAACP Wants to Punish Companies for Abandoning DEI Instead of Seeking Real Solution for Black People
by Townhall
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is urging Black Americans not to spend their hard-earned dollars with companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In its “Black Consumer Advisory,” the organization encourages Black consumers “to spend your money where you’re respected,...
The Grid Doctor 300 Is an Affordable and Portable Solar Power Generator Worth Getting
by Sponsored Post
Don't get stuck waiting for FEMA to find you if the grid goes down. Get a strong solar generator without breaking the bank. The Grid Doctor 300 utilizes the latest technology to charge your electric appliances and digital devices in a fraction of the time that standard chargers take. Discharge...
The Bubble Indicator: Is the Stock Market Overheating?
by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge
(Zero Hedge)—Today, the S&P 500’s cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE) is nearing historic highs, signaling market valuations may be in overheated territory. In December 2024, the S&P 500 CAPE ratio stood at 37.9 - well above its long-term average of 17.6. Notably, it has only exceeded this level during the...