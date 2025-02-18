by Headline USA

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the CIA is conducting “secret” drone flights over Mexico to hunt for fentanyl labs. Citing unnamed sources, the Times reported that the covert drone program began under the Biden administration, but that Trump is taking it to the next level. The Times report...

by Liberty Nation

If you believe Trump Derangement Syndrome is a unique, one-off illness, you’re mistaken. The left has someone new to despise: Elon Musk. The brilliant and unusual billionaire some might describe as alien-smart is being mercilessly derided for his role in the Trump administration. Millions appear to be suffering from MDS...

by Breitbart

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that he has already picked investigators who will look into the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. “We’ve already identified folks that’ll be in charge of that full investigation inside the Pentagon,” Hegseth said in the interview Thursday. “I don’t have a...

by Publius

Russian authorities issued stark ultimatums to NATO and Ukraine as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict take shape in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, a senior Kremlin official warned that NATO must halt its military support for Ukraine and withdraw forces from regions Russia claims as its own, or face...

by Just The News

The revelations made two years ago that Joe Biden’s family sought to cash in on communist China with millions in payments immediately raised concerns about what Beijing got in return. Now, new evidence unearthed by the U.S. House suggests America’s main adversary may have succeeded in launching a mass espionage...

by Rudy Blalock, The Epoch Times

(The Epoch Times)—Maryland State Police have arrested two individuals believed to be associated with a cultlike group known as the Zizians, according to a statement released Monday. The primary suspect, Jack LaSota, 34, was taken into custody on Sunday along with Michelle Zajko, 33, a resident of Media, Pennsylvania. Both...

by Washington Free Beacon

A pair of State Department fellowship programs championed by former secretary of state Antony Blinken aimed to "enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce." They also sparked an internal "resistance" against U.S. support for Israel, emails obtained by the Free Beacon's Adam Kredo show. The programs...

by Jason Cohen, Daily Caller News Foundation

(DCNF)—“Morning Joe” panelists on Monday provided new Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin with opportunities to take positions aligned with the majority of Americans, but he declined to do so. A Marquette Law School survey conducted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5 found that 63% of adults supported the...

by Townhall

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is urging Black Americans not to spend their hard-earned dollars with companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In its “Black Consumer Advisory,” the organization encourages Black consumers “to spend your money where you’re respected,...

by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge

(Zero Hedge)—Today, the S&P 500’s cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE) is nearing historic highs, signaling market valuations may be in overheated territory. In December 2024, the S&P 500 CAPE ratio stood at 37.9 - well above its long-term average of 17.6. Notably, it has only exceeded this level during the...