We made it through the first partial day of a Biden-Harris administration and most of us survived. The Constitution is already under attack and emotions are still running high, but we remain hopeful that the "resistance" against the Democrats will be much more organized, lawful, and effective than the leftist counterparts attempted to do to President Trump.
Resisting Biden, Democrats, and Neo-Marxists starts today
Jan 21, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
