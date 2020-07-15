Originalist judges getting appointed. Tax cuts. Proper economic recovery post-coronavirus. Stopping impeachment 2.0. All of these are at risk if the GOP loses the Senate even if they keep control of the White House.
Retaining GOP control of the Senate is nearly as important as reelecting President Trump
Originalist judges getting appointed. Tax cuts. Proper economic recovery post-coronavirus. Stopping impeachment 2.0. All of these are at risk if the GOP loses the Senate even if they keep control of the White House.
Jul 15, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post