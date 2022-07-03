When Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council, famously referred to the "Liberal World Order" last week, conservative pundits and news outlets rightly jumped on the globalist reference. But what was missed by most is that Deese isn't just a Democrat true-believer in building back better and surrendering our sovereignty. He's a plant who ran BlackRock's notorious ESG program between his stints in the Obama and Biden regimes.
Revealed: Brian "Liberal World Order" Deese Is BlackRock's ESG Plant in the Biden White House
When Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council, famously referred to the "Liberal World Order" last week, conservative pundits and news outlets rightly jumped on the globalist reference. But what was missed by most is that Deese isn't...
Jul 03, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post