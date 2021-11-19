Roger Stone Reveals Who We Would Draft to Run for President if Donald Trump Doesn't Run in 2024

JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Nov 19, 2021
There is a lot of attention being turned towards current politicians to see who the heir apparent is to Donald Trump. If he chooses to run in 2024, he's a certainty to get the nomination and anyone who challenges him would be demolishing their future prospects. But if he doesn't run, there are many who hope to take on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, or whoever the Democrats throw out there.

I had the pleasure of speaking to political mastermind Roger Stone today about everything ranging from his current legal actions to the Deep State. We discussed his future plans and how the Republican Party is starting to fill up again with RINOs. One of the people we discussed thoroughly is arguably the front-runner to be the Republican nominee in 2024 if Trump doesn't run.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is building a reputation in his state and across the nation, but Stone does not believe he's the right guy to lead the party in 2024. If Trump runs, DeSantis would be making a huge mistake in challenging him. If he doesn't run, Stone believes there is a far better option. He went so far as to say he would draft this person and he would be successful at it, too.

Stone, as do many patriots across the country, would love to see Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn run as a Republican for president.

