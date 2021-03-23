However bad you believe the situation at the border is today, it's going to get exponentially worse in the months to come. And the repercussions will be felt for decades if we do not act immediately.
Send the military to the border now, Mr. Biden
However bad you believe the situation at the border is today, it's going to get exponentially worse in the months to come. And the repercussions will be felt for decades if we do not act immediately.
Mar 23, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post