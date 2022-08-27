Seriously, Disband the FBI

Their corruption has become absolute. They are a political bureau, not a law enforcement bureau. It's time to disband the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Today's Sponsor: https://jdrucker.com/prepare
Their corruption has become absolute. They are a political bureau, not a law enforcement bureau. It's time to disband the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post