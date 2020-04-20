The coronavirus crisis has shut down the nation's economy. Now, protesters are out the trying to get government to open up the economy and let them get back to work. There are those who are chastising them as "selfish" or "idiots," but those doing the chastising likely aren't worried about whether or not they'll be able to feed their family tonight.
Shaming coronavirus lockdown protesters is petty hypocrisy
Apr 20, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
