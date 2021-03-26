JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Since lifting lockdown, Covid cases in Texas have DROPPED 36%
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:35
-22:35

Since lifting lockdown, Covid cases in Texas have DROPPED 36%

The narrative that has been raging since March 2nd when Texas Governor Greg Abbot put out an executive order lifting Covid lockdowns in his state was that he was killing people. Covid would certainly spike and they'd have to backtrack. Except... they...
JD Rucker
Mar 26, 2021
Share

The narrative that has been raging since March 2nd when Texas Governor Greg Abbot put out an executive order lifting Covid lockdowns in his state was that he was killing people. Covid would certainly spike and they'd have to backtrack. Except... they didn't. Covid cases have DROPPED since the lockdowns were removed. Now, a new narrative is forming.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker