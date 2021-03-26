The narrative that has been raging since March 2nd when Texas Governor Greg Abbot put out an executive order lifting Covid lockdowns in his state was that he was killing people. Covid would certainly spike and they'd have to backtrack. Except... they didn't. Covid cases have DROPPED since the lockdowns were removed. Now, a new narrative is forming.
Since lifting lockdown, Covid cases in Texas have DROPPED 36%
Mar 26, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
