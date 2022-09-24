JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
So Few People Are Getting the Fifth Jab That We Should Expect the Imminent Surge of Fearmongering
When we get a win, we take it. There will be fearmongering, gaslighting, propaganda, and very likely a surge in some oddball variant of Covid-19 that will be used to scare up more booster adoption, but for now we can celebrate the fact that the...
JD Rucker
Sep 24, 2022
When we get a win, we take it. There will be fearmongering, gaslighting, propaganda, and very likely a surge in some oddball variant of Covid-19 that will be used to scare up more booster adoption, but for now we can celebrate the fact that the American people seem to be waking up to the con, at least in part.

A report from Just The News indicates around 1.5% of Americans who can get their 5th jab, the so-called "bivalent booster shots" from Moderna and Pfizer, have actually done so. I covered this on the latest short episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Source: https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/roughly-98-people-eligible-receive-latest-covid-booster-have-not

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
