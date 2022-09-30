Steve Kirsch Reveals the Best Ways We All Can Fight Jab Misinformation

Steve Kirsch has been extremely involved with fighting "vaccine" misinformation. No, he's not fighting the anti-vaxxers, which is what corporate media refers to as vaccine misinformation. Kirsch fights those who are promoting the false Covid agenda. He battles press, doctors, and anyone who claims the jabs are "safe and effective."



Kirsch has built eight high-tech companies in his career as an investor. His attention turned to the jabs once he learned about friends who had relatives dying shortly after getting injected. That propelled him down a road to become one of the most prominent anti-vaxx voices, especially with his extremely popular Substack.



On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, Kirsch joins me to discuss what's been happening lately. I will be asking about what the rest of us can do to fight vaccine misinformation. Not all of us are tech millionaires with popular Substacks, so hopefully he has insights for us. https://stevekirsch.substack.com/