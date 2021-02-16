It's quickly becoming taboo to mention "China" and Covid-19 in the same sentence. Chinese Communist Party control over media and Big Tech make it dangerous to discuss the topic, especially when blame is placed on the CCP. But China expert Steve Mosher is beholden to the truth, as is NOQ Report.
Steve Mosher: China's 'gain of function research' bioweapons program created the Wuhan Flu
Feb 16, 2021
